Marcus Smart DTD For March 31 Against Cavaliers Due To Ankle Injury
Marcus Smart (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday morning, the Lakers are favored by 2 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21, Smart put up two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.