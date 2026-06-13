Luke Kornet Questionable For Game 5 Against Knicks (Illness)
Luke Kornet (Illness) is questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Knicks on Saturday, June 13. As of Friday evening, the Spurs are favored by 5.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 107-106 loss to the Knicks on June 10, Kornet totaled one steal. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.