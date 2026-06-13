Luke Kornet Questionable For Game 5 Against Knicks (Illness)

In his last action, a 107-106 loss to the Knicks on June 10, Kornet totaled one steal. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

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