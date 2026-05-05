Luka Dončić Out For Game 1 Due To Hamstring Injury
Luka Doncic (Hamstring) is out for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Thunder on Tuesday, May 5. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Thunder are favored by 15.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
Doncic totaled 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in his last game, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2. Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.