Larry Nance Jr. DTD For Game 1 Against Knicks (Illness)
Larry Nance Jr. (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Knicks on Tuesday, May 19. As of Monday morning, the Knicks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Nance didn't score in his most recent appearance, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23. Nance averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.