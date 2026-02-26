FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards

Kyshawn George

Washington Wizards • #18 SG

Kyshawn George Questionable Feb. 26 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

Kyshawn George (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Hawks are favored by 10.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

George put up 11 points, two rebounds and two assists in his most recent action, a 119-98 loss to the Hawks on Feb. 24. George leads his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kyshawn George

