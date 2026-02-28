FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kristaps Porziņģis Questionable Feb. 28 Against Lakers (Illness)

Kristaps Porzingis (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Lakers on Saturday, Feb. 28. As of Friday evening, the Lakers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-110 loss to the Celtics on Feb. 19, Porzingis put up 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one block. Porzingis is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
