Klay Thompson DTD For Feb. 27 Against Grizzlies (Rest)
Klay Thompson (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday afternoon, the Mavericks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Thompson tallied eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in his most recent appearance, a 130-121 loss to the Kings on Feb. 26. Thompson is averaging 11.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
