Kevin Huerter Questionable For Game 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Thigh Injury
Kevin Huerter (Thigh) is questionable for Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Friday, May 15. As of Thursday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 209.5.
What It Means
Huerter totaled one assist in his most recent appearance, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
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