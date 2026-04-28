Kevin Huerter Questionable For Game 5 Against Magic Due To Adductor Injury
Kevin Huerter (Adductor) is questionable for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Magic on Wednesday, April 29. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 9.5 with a total of 210.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27, Huerter totaled one rebound. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
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