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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter Questionable For Game 5 Against Magic Due To Adductor Injury

Kevin Huerter (Adductor) is questionable for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Magic on Wednesday, April 29. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 9.5 with a total of 210.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27, Huerter totaled one rebound. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Huerter

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