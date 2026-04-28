Kevin Huerter Questionable For Game 5 Against Magic Due To Adductor Injury

In his last appearance, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27, Huerter totaled one rebound. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

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