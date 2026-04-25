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Jordan McLaughlin
San Antonio Spurs

Jordan McLaughlin

San Antonio Spurs PG

Jordan McLaughlin DTD For Game 4 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

Jordan McLaughlin (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, April 26. As of Saturday morning, the Spurs are favored by 5.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12, McLaughlin totaled two points, one rebound and one assist. McLaughlin averaged 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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