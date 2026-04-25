Jordan McLaughlin DTD For Game 4 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12, McLaughlin totaled two points, one rebound and one assist. McLaughlin averaged 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game during the regular season.

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