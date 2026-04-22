Jordan McLaughlin DTD For Game 3 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury
Jordan McLaughlin (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Trail Blazers on Friday, April 24. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 1.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12, McLaughlin had two points, one rebound and one assist. McLaughlin averaged 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.