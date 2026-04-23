Jonathan Isaac DTD For Game 3 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12, Isaac tallied one rebound. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

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