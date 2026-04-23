FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic • #1 PF

Jonathan Isaac DTD For Game 3 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Saturday, April 25. As of Thursday morning, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 213.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12, Isaac tallied one rebound. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Isaac

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News