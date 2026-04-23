Jonathan Isaac DTD For Game 3 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Saturday, April 25. As of Thursday morning, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12, Isaac tallied one rebound. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
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