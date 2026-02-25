FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins DTD For Feb. 26 Against Timberwolves Due To Head Injury

John Collins (Head) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Timberwolves are favored by 4.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 125-122 loss to the Lakers on Feb. 20, Collins put up 12 points, one rebound and one steal. Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

John Collins

