Joel Embiid DTD For Game 4 Against Knicks Due To Hip Injury

Last time out on May 8, Embiid recorded 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 108-94 loss to the Knicks. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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