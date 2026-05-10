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Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid DTD For Game 4 Against Knicks Due To Hip Injury

Joel Embiid (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Knicks on Sunday, May 10. As of Sunday morning, the Knicks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 213.5.

What It Means

Last time out on May 8, Embiid recorded 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 108-94 loss to the Knicks. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joel Embiid

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