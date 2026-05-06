Joel Embiid DTD For Game 2 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury
Joel Embiid (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Knicks on Wednesday, May 6. As of Wednesday morning, the Knicks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4, Embiid tallied 14 points, four rebounds and one assist. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.