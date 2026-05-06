Joel Embiid DTD For Game 2 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent action, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4, Embiid tallied 14 points, four rebounds and one assist. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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