Joel Embiid DTD For Game 2 Against Celtics Due To Abdomen Injury

In his last action, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6, Embiid had 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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