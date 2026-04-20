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Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid DTD For Game 2 Against Celtics Due To Abdomen Injury

Joel Embiid (Abdomen) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics on Tuesday, April 21. As of Monday morning, the Celtics are favored by 13.5 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6, Embiid had 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joel Embiid

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