Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid DTD For Feb. 26 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Joel Embiid (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the 76ers are favored by 1.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 135-114 win over the Pacers on Feb. 24, Embiid had 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and one block. Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Joel Embiid

