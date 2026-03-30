Jock Landale Questionable March 30 Against Celtics (Illness)
Jock Landale (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Monday, March 30. As of Monday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
Landale totaled 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 123-113 win over the Kings on March 28. Landale is averaging 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.