Jock Landale Questionable March 30 Against Celtics (Illness)

Landale totaled 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 123-113 win over the Kings on March 28. Landale is averaging 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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