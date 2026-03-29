Jayson Tatum Questionable March 29 Against Hornets Due To Achilles Injury
Jayson Tatum (Achilles) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hornets on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Hornets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 109-102 win over the Hawks on March 27, Tatum put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Tatum is averaging 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.