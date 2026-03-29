Jayson Tatum Questionable March 29 Against Hornets Due To Achilles Injury

In his most recent game, a 109-102 win over the Hawks on March 27, Tatum put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Tatum is averaging 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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