Jayson Tatum Out March 30 Against Hawks Due To Injury Management Injury
Jayson Tatum (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Monday, March 30. As of Monday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 29, Tatum posted 32 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one block in a 114-99 win over the Hornets. Tatum is averaging 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.