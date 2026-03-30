Jayson Tatum Out March 30 Against Hawks Due To Injury Management Injury

In his last game on March 29, Tatum posted 32 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one block in a 114-99 win over the Hornets. Tatum is averaging 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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