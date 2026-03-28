Jaylen Wells Out March 28 Against Bulls Due To Toe Injury
Jaylen Wells (Toe) is out for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Bulls are favored by 3 with a total of 245.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 23, Wells put up four points, two rebounds and two assists in a 146-107 loss to the Hawks. Wells is averaging 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.