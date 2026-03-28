Jaylen Wells Out March 28 Against Bulls Due To Toe Injury

Last time out on March 23, Wells put up four points, two rebounds and two assists in a 146-107 loss to the Hawks. Wells is averaging 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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