Javon Small DTD For March 30 Against Suns Due To Back Injury

In his last appearance, a 125-124 win over the Bulls on March 28, Small tallied six points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals. Small is averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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