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Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies

Javon Small

Memphis Grizzlies • #10 PG

Javon Small DTD For March 30 Against Suns Due To Back Injury

Javon Small (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Suns on Monday, March 30. As of Sunday evening, the Suns are favored by 13 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 125-124 win over the Bulls on March 28, Small tallied six points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals. Small is averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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