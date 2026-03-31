Jarrett Allen DTD For March 31 Against Lakers Due To Knee Injury
Jarrett Allen (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Lakers on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday morning, the Lakers are favored by 2 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 27, Allen posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and one block in a 149-128 win over the Heat. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.