Jarrett Allen DTD For March 31 Against Lakers Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 27, Allen posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and one block in a 149-128 win over the Heat. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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