Jalen Johnson Questionable Feb. 26 Against Wizards Due To Hip Injury
Jalen Johnson (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Hawks are favored by 10.5 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 119-98 win over the Wizards on Feb. 24, Johnson had five points, three rebounds and two steals. Johnson paces his team in points (23.0 per game), boards (10.6) and assists (7.9). At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.