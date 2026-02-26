FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson Questionable Feb. 26 Against Wizards Due To Hip Injury

Jalen Johnson (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Hawks are favored by 10.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-98 win over the Wizards on Feb. 24, Johnson had five points, three rebounds and two steals. Johnson paces his team in points (23.0 per game), boards (10.6) and assists (7.9). At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson

