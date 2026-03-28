Jahmai Mashack DTD For March 28 Against Bulls Due To Ankle Injury
Jahmai Mashack (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Bulls are favored by 3 with a total of 245.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 132-107 loss to the Bulls on March 16, Mashack totaled three points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Mashack is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.