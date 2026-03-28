Jahmai Mashack DTD For March 28 Against Bulls Due To Ankle Injury

In his last appearance, a 132-107 loss to the Bulls on March 16, Mashack totaled three points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Mashack is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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