Isaiah Joe Out For Game 3 (Personal)

In his last appearance, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22, Joe totaled six points, one rebound and one steal. Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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