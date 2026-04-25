Isaiah Joe Out For Game 3 (Personal)
Isaiah Joe (Personal) is out for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Suns on Monday, April 27. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 11.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22, Joe totaled six points, one rebound and one steal. Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.