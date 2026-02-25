FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein Out Feb. 25 Against Pistons Due To Illness Management Injury

Isaiah Hartenstein (Illness Management) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 10.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

Hartenstein totaled 11 points, nine rebounds, one steal and two blocks in his most recent game, a 116-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 24. Hartenstein is averaging 10.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Isaiah Hartenstein

