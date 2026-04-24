Immanuel Quickley Out For Game 4 Due To Hamstring Injury

Quickley had four points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last game, a 136-101 win over the Nets on April 12. Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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