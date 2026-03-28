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Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele Out March 28 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

Guerschon Yabusele (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Saturday, March 28. As of Saturday afternoon, the Bulls are favored by 4.5 with a total of 246.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27, Yabusele had six points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Yabusele is averaging 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Guerschon Yabusele

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