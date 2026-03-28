Guerschon Yabusele Out March 28 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

In his last appearance, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27, Yabusele had six points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Yabusele is averaging 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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