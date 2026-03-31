FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen Out March 31 Against Magic (Rest)

Grayson Allen (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Tuesday, March 31. As of Monday evening, the Magic are favored by 3 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, Allen posted 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grayson Allen

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News