Grayson Allen Out March 31 Against Magic (Rest)
Grayson Allen (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Tuesday, March 31. As of Monday evening, the Magic are favored by 3 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 28, Allen posted 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.