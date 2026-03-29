Grant Williams Out March 29 Against Celtics Due To Knee Injury
Grant Williams (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Celtics on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday afternoon, the Hornets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 28, Williams recorded nine points and eight rebounds in a 118-114 loss to the 76ers. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.