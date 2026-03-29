Grant Williams Out March 29 Against Celtics Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 28, Williams recorded nine points and eight rebounds in a 118-114 loss to the 76ers. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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