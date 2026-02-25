Evan Mobley Out Feb. 25 Against Bucks Due To Injury Maintenance Injury
Evan Mobley (Injury Maintenance) is out for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
Mobley had 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last action, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (8.6 per game), and averages 17.5 points and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
