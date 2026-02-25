Evan Mobley Out Feb. 25 Against Bucks Due To Injury Maintenance Injury

FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley Out Feb. 25 Against Bucks Due To Injury Maintenance

Evan Mobley (Injury Maintenance) is out for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

Mobley had 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last action, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (8.6 per game), and averages 17.5 points and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

