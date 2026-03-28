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Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels Questionable March 28 Against Kings Due To Toe Injury

Dyson Daniels (Toe) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Kings on Saturday, March 28. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 236.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Daniels tallied six points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Daniels is averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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