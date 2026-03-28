Dyson Daniels Questionable March 28 Against Kings Due To Toe Injury

In his last action, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Daniels tallied six points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Daniels is averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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