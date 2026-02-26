FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Logo
Devin Booker Out Feb. 26 Against Lakers Due To Hip Injury

Devin Booker (Hip) is out for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 4.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

Booker had five points and one rebound in his last appearance, a 121-94 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 19. Booker is tops on his squad in both points (24.7 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Devin Booker

