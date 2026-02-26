Devin Booker Out Feb. 26 Against Lakers Due To Hip Injury

Booker had five points and one rebound in his last appearance, a 121-94 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 19. Booker is tops on his squad in both points (24.7 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.