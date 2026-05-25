Dennis Schröder Questionable For Game 4 Against Knicks (Illness)

In his last appearance, a 121-108 loss to the Knicks on May 23, Schroder tallied three points and two assists. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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