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Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schröder Questionable For Game 4 Against Knicks (Illness)

Dennis Schroder (Illness) is questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Knicks on Monday, May 25. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-108 loss to the Knicks on May 23, Schroder tallied three points and two assists. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

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