Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schröder Questionable Feb. 27 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury

Dennis Schroder (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 6 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 118-116 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 25, Schroder totaled 26 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal. Schroder is averaging 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Dennis Schroder

