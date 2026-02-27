Dennis Schröder Questionable Feb. 27 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury
Dennis Schroder (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 6 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 118-116 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 25, Schroder totaled 26 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal. Schroder is averaging 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.