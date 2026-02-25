De'Anthony Melton DTD For Feb. 25 Against Grizzlies Due To Knee Injury
De'Anthony Melton (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 3.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 24, Melton posted 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 113-109 loss to the Pelicans. Melton is averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.