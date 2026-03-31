Caleb Martin Out March 31 Against Bucks Due To Foot Injury
Caleb Martin (Foot) is out for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Tuesday, March 31. As of Monday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 1 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Martin put up five points and one rebound in his most recent action, a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers on March 15. Martin is averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.