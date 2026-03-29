Brandon Ingram Questionable March 29 Against Magic Due To Heel Injury
Brandon Ingram (Heel) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Magic on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Raptors are favored by 2.5 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
Ingram had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in his last game, a 119-106 win over the Pelicans on March 27. Ingram is tops on his team in points per contest (21.4), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.