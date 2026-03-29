Brandon Ingram Questionable March 29 Against Magic Due To Heel Injury

Ingram had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in his last game, a 119-106 win over the Pelicans on March 27. Ingram is tops on his team in points per contest (21.4), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

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