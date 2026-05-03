Brandon Ingram Questionable For Game 7 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury
Brandon Ingram (Heel) is questionable for Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Sunday, May 3. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 with a total of 210.5.
What It Means
Ingram had one point, one rebound, two assists and one block in his last action, a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers on April 29. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.