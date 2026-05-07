Ayo Dosunmu DTD For Game 3 Against Spurs Due To Heel Injury

Dosunmu tallied one steal and one block in his last action, a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on May 6. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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