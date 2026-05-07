Ayo Dosunmu DTD For Game 3 Against Spurs Due To Heel Injury
Ayo Dosunmu (Heel) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Spurs on Friday, May 8. As of Thursday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 4.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Dosunmu tallied one steal and one block in his last action, a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on May 6. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.