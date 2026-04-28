Austin Reaves DTD For Game 5 Against Rockets Due To Oblique Injury
Austin Reaves (Oblique) is listed as day-to-day for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Rockets on Wednesday, April 29. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Lakers are favored by 4.5 with a total of 208.5.
What It Means
Reaves tallied 15 points, four rebounds and one assist in his last appearance, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.