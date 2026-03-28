Ausar Thompson Questionable March 28 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on March 26, Thompson had 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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