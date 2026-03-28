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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson Questionable March 28 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury

Ausar Thompson (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Timberwolves on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 2 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on March 26, Thompson had 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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