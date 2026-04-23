Anthony Edwards Questionable For Game 3 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on April 20, Edwards put up 30 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in a 119-114 win over the Nuggets. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.