Anfernee Simons Out Feb. 26 Against Trail Blazers Due To Wrist Injury
Anfernee Simons (Wrist) is out for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 4 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Simons had four points and two rebounds in his most recent action, a 126-110 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 21. Simons is averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.