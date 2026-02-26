FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Anfernee Simons Out Feb. 26 Against Trail Blazers Due To Wrist Injury

Anfernee Simons (Wrist) is out for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 4 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Simons had four points and two rebounds in his most recent action, a 126-110 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 21. Simons is averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

