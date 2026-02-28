FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard DTD For March 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Back Injury

Andrew Nembhard (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Sunday, March 1.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 133-109 loss to the Hornets on Feb. 26, Nembhard totaled 20 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Nembhard is tops on his team in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Nembhard

