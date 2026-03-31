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Amir Coffey
Phoenix Suns

Amir Coffey

Phoenix Suns • #2 PG

Amir Coffey DTD For March 31 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury

Amir Coffey (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday morning, the Magic are favored by 2 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Coffey recorded one rebound and two assists in a 101-100 loss to the Spurs. Coffey is averaging 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Amir Coffey

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