Amir Coffey DTD For March 31 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury
Amir Coffey (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday morning, the Magic are favored by 2 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 19, Coffey recorded one rebound and two assists in a 101-100 loss to the Spurs. Coffey is averaging 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.