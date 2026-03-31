Amir Coffey DTD For March 31 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on March 19, Coffey recorded one rebound and two assists in a 101-100 loss to the Spurs. Coffey is averaging 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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