FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson DTD For Feb. 26 Against Magic Due To Quadricep Injury

Amen Thompson (Quadricep) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Magic on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Rockets are favored by 2 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 23, Thompson posted 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in a 125-105 win over the Jazz. Thompson is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Amen Thompson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News