Alex Sarr Out March 29 Against Trail Blazers Due To Toe Injury

In his last game on March 27, Sarr recorded eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block in a 131-126 loss to the Warriors. Sarr is averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

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