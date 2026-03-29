Alex Sarr Out March 29 Against Trail Blazers Due To Toe Injury
Alex Sarr (Toe) is out for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 27, Sarr recorded eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block in a 131-126 loss to the Warriors. Sarr is averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.