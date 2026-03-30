Alex Sarr DTD For March 30 Against Lakers Due To Toe Injury
Alex Sarr (Toe) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Monday, March 30. As of Monday morning, the Lakers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Sarr tallied eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block in his last game, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. Sarr is averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.